FujiCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $186,879.01 and $6.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FujiCoin

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,665,746,663 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

