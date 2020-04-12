Function X (FX) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Function X has a market cap of $10.50 million and $205,061.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033520 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00057885 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,940.69 or 1.00409732 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00068680 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001491 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,595,657 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

