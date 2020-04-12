Function X Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Function X has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $249,468.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033042 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00058764 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,722.60 or 1.00052083 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067191 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,680,325 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

