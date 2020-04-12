Fusion Price Down 7% Over Last Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $34.85 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Liquid and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000262 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,979.08 or 0.99912005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.