Galactrum (ORE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Galactrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Galactrum has a total market cap of $5,278.44 and $3.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galactrum has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00061300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.01084800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00265482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00174197 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007558 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058731 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org.

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.