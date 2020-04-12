GAMB Price Tops $0.0001 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market capitalization of $526,036.90 and approximately $3,203.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.04304645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00065862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014297 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009255 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003348 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

