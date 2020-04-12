Gemini Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $6.33 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $39.63 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014854 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.02759773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00205216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,366,328 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.