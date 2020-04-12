GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $468,626.35

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002201 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $468,626.35 and $475.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00599748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00058601 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006317 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008880 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.