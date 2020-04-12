Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $29,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

