Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 105,916 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $31,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $673.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

