Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,714 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of LivePerson worth $31,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN opened at $23.36 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,497 shares of company stock worth $1,702,255. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LivePerson from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

