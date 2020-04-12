Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 77,052 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,052 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Cadence Bancorp worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 659.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 177,540 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

