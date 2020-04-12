Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 89,493 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Natera worth $30,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Natera by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Natera by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 182,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $42,205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $33,282.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,413.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,057.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,353.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,703. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.27. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

