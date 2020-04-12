Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $31,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIMC stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

