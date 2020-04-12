Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.14 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after purchasing an additional 404,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,455.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 361,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after buying an additional 333,669 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

