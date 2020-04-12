Geode Capital Management LLC Has $30.65 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $16,437,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,193,000 after buying an additional 1,022,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 863,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Cowen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

