Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.50 Million Position in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of ArQule worth $31,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ArQule by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of ARQL opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. ArQule, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

ArQule Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.