Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.81 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $31,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 60,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,042,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,078,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 324.9% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 261,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

