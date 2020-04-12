Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Silgan worth $29,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Silgan by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.