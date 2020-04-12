Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,670 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Equitrans Midstream worth $30,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 108,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,111,000 after acquiring an additional 657,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

In other news, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,200.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $5.57 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

