Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 114,276 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,276 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $30,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $34.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.