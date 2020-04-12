Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,089 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Mantech International worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $77.20 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mantech International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

