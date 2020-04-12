Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,030 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Continental Resources worth $30,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.61. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

