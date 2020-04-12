Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,084 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $29,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after buying an additional 888,863 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.