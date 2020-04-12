Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,351 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of CommVault Systems worth $29,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.82. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

