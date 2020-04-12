Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,410 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of ESCO Technologies worth $31,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $12,486,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,977,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ESE opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

