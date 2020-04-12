Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of LTC Properties worth $30,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

