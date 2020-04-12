Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $30,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $743.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,003.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.