GET Protocol (GET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20,288.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $20,288.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.04298283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036964 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009758 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.