Gexan (GEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,159.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $34,877.14 and approximately $2,159.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.01069409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00268641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00173895 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007652 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00059509 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

