Gexan Market Capitalization Hits $35,097.52 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $35,097.52 and $2,091.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00060227 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.01083222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00265355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00174241 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007591 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058398 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

