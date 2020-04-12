Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0049

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Giant has a market cap of $35,871.59 and approximately $1,994.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $70.83, $50.68, $24.71 and $10.42. In the last week, Giant has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00331531 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00419314 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016049 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,371,787 coins and its circulating supply is 7,371,783 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $11.91, $33.89, $10.42, $20.33, $24.71, $50.68, $7.59, $31.10, $13.92, $70.83 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.