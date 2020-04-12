Gifto (GTO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.98 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Bancor Network, Coinnest and Upbit. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.02776268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00205590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allbit, Upbit, Bithumb, BiteBTC, Bittrex, CPDAX, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Binance, Kryptono, Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

