GINcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $29,028.70 and approximately $26.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.02299388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.03389923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00601996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00781746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00529003 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

