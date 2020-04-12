GNY (GNY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,708.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $8,708.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

