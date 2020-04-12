GNY (GNY) Tops One Day Volume of $8,981.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. GNY has a market cap of $997,627.31 and approximately $8,981.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02763898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00206715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.