Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,460 ($32.36).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOG shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 559 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76). Insiders bought a total of 573 shares of company stock valued at $526,156 in the last 90 days.

Go-Ahead Group stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,199 ($15.77). 526,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. Go-Ahead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,291.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,905.04.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Go-Ahead Group will post 16313.0006316 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 30.17 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Go-Ahead Group’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

