GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,729.27 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $141,729.27 and approximately $3,043.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,315,482 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

