GoldFund (GFUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $617.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 72% against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. GoldFund has a market cap of $112,812.56 and approximately $617.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000206 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

