GoldMint Trading Up 61.7% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. GoldMint has a market cap of $273,470.87 and $748.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldMint has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.02794797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00207223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.