GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. GoPro’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 135,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.