Graft Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Graft has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $124,286.76 and approximately $74.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00777899 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001912 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

