Graviocoin Hits Market Cap of $319,364.15 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $319,364.15 and $4,009.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02795832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,303,635,247 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,840,247 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

