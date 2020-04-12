Gravity (GZRO) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Gravity has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $93,106.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.02778093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00206364 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,348,117,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,117,012 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net.

Buying and Selling Gravity

Gravity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

