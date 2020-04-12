GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0344 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $117,873.40 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.02715459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00206464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

