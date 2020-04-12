GravityCoin Reaches Market Cap of $113,674.07 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $113,674.07 and approximately $763.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.02758832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00205685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

