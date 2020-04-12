Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $18.59 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $607.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

