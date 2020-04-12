Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. Greif also reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 19.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Greif by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 701,200 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 444,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,575,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 101,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $33.53 on Friday. Greif has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

