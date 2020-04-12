GridCoin (GRC) Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $234.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and C-CEX. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,123,198 coins and its circulating supply is 400,470,166 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, SouthXchange, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

