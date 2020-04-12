GridCoin (GRC) Price Down 3.5% This Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $442.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade By Trade.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,094,850 coins and its circulating supply is 400,441,818 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

